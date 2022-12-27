Dobwalls scored two goals in the final eight minutes to snatch a 3-3 draw from the jaws of defeat in a cracking local derby at a very wet, windy and cold Lantoom Park today.
The equalising goal from Jordan Hogan, in the fifth minute of injury time, came after Liskeard midfielder Macauley Thorp has been sent off in the 90th minute for violent conduct.
It is a result which puts another dent in Liskeard’s hopes of lifting the SWPL Premier West title, but they only have themselves to blame as they missed a host of second-half chances to put the game to bed long before the Dingos’ late rally.
Joe Eke gave Dobwalls a fifth-minute lead with a long-range strike, but James Lorenz equalised for Liskeard in the 29th minute.
Max Gilbert (56) and Dan Jennings (76) put Liskeard 3-1 in front in a second half they dominated, but late goals by Charlie Castlehouse (87) and Hogan (90+5) either side of Thorp's red card sealed an unlikely point for the Dingos.
