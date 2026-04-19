SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Callington Town 3 Penzance 1
WITH rousing second half comeback, Callington Town all but secured third place in Premier West courtesy of victory over nearest challengers Penzance.
Cally would have to lose both their remaining fixtures – against Wadebridge and Liskeard – with a four-goal swing against, to drop back below the Magpies, who have now completed their league campaign.
Such a scenario looked unlikely at the halfway stage with the visitors ahead after a solid first period. Ollie Butler threatened as early as the second minute, Jacob Trudgeon glanced a header just wide, then Butler had another good chance – heading over from a deep Ben Palmer cross.
Mark Vercesi’s side made their deserved breakthrough on the half-hour mark. In on goal, Trudgeon was felled and Charlie Young stepped up to stroke the penalty low to Jake Mead-Crebbin’s right.
Calum Courts capitalised on a defensive error right at the start of the second half, prodding the ball over the line to get the home side back on terms.
They never looked back. Ed Harrison started the move of the match in the 52nd minute, putting Fin Harrison clear down the left. The free-scoring Cally marksman turned provider, whipping over an inch-perfect centre that Alex Jacob smashed home at the far post.
Harry Salmon pulled off an excellent save from Courts midway through the half, but the midfielder was not to be denied long, and rapped in his second goal a minute later to wrap up the points.
Penzance huffed and puffed their way through the closing stages. Wade Brown – one of five substitutes thrown to try to turn the tide – was just off target from a narrow angle.
Tyler Tonkin had a pile-driver of a free-kick repelled by a solid defensive wall then, right at the death, Brown hit the woodwork from a tantalising Lewis Caspall cross.
Penzance boss Mark Vercesi said: “It has been a disappointing end to the season. Wednesday (at Wendron) coming into today – two good first half performances and two sloppy second halves.
“I’ve been targeting third place for a while – I think most of the players have – so it is a bit of a damp squib.”
The teams meet again in the Walter C Parson League Cup final at Wadebridge on bank holiday Monday May 4, Penzance’s next match.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; George Soper, JJ Gill, Harvey Barrett, Ed Harrison, Callum Brown, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts, Kieran Prescott, Fin Harrison, Fin Skews. Subs: Huck Enticknap, Elliott Haxell, Connor Pritchard, Evan Barnes, Prosper Lumor.
PENZANCE: Harry Salmon; Archie Reynolds (Wade Brown, 66), Silas Sullivan (James Butler, 66), Ewan Trevains, Ben Palmer, Tyler Tonkin (capt), Andreas Calleja-Stayne (Sam Young, 71), Jacob Trudgeon, Lewis Caspall, Charlie Young (Charlie Willis, 71), Ollie Butler (George Molcher, 71).
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