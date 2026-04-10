WITH Liskeard Athletic sewing the title up on Good Friday at Dobwalls thanks to Max Gilbert’s dramatic late winner, and Elburton Villa needing just three points to take the runners-up slot, the main topic of conversation over the final few games are who will secure third and who will avoid the wooden spoon.
Third-placed Penzance have a four-point advantage over Camelford and Callington Town, but with the Camels having both sides to play it could get interesting.
The Magpies host Camelford tomorrow afternoon, while Callington – who have a game in-hand on the two teams above them – have a bye, before next Tuesday night’s trip to the Camels who are also on 44 points.
There are just five games this weekend, but there are still some interesting sub-plots.
Wendron United have announced that long-serving boss Mike O’Neill who has led the Dron to four top-five finishes in the last five years as well as reaching a Senior Cup final and two semi-finals, is to step down following this weekend’s home clash with Bude Town due to work commitments.
The Dron haven’t been quite to their usual levels this term and lie 10th, but a victory over the Seasiders would move them to within five points of Bude and with two games in-hand.
Launceston’s impressive 4-0 victory over Wendron on Easter Monday was remarkably their first of the season at Pennygillam at the 10th attempt. Goals from Alfie Fothergill, Joe Moynan, Jack Stephens and Denham Guild sunk Wendron, a result which moved them off the foot of the table and above Dobwalls who will finish bottom if they lose at Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday.
For Launceston, they will start the day as underdogs against Elburton, but will fancy their chances of ending the season on a high with three furthr outings to come at Pennygillam.
Dobwalls head west to face a home side who eased past Wadebridge Town 4-0 on Wednesday night to cement sixth. Their goals came via Evan Tresidder (2), Kian Thomas and Jak Davies.
Dobwalls are a point behind, but with a vastly inferior goal-difference, a win at Bickland Park could be crucial.
Falmouth sit three points clear of Holsworthy with a game in-hand. The Devonians host third from last St Day who are two points ahead of Launceston before their long trip to Upcott Field. St Day’s final five games are all on their travels.
Fixtures (3pm): Falmouth Town Reserves v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Elburton Villa, Penzance v Camelford, Wendron United v Bude Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.