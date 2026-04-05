Dobwalls manager Kevin McCann has paid tribute to his young team for pushing Liskeard Athletic all the way before being edged out 3-2 at Lantoom Park on Good Friday.
The Blues, knowing victory would secure the South West Peninsula League Premier West title and clinch promotion, established a 2-0 lead before half-time and were expected to increase their advantage in the second half.
But Dobwalls hit back to equalise thanks to goals from Ryan Winfield and Dan Alford, and they came close to a winner before Max Gilbert produced a ‘goal of the season’ contender in time added on to snatch the three points.
McCann said; “The biggest thing on Good Friday was to put in a performance to make Dobwalls proud and really make Liskeard work for the title, and I thought we did just that.
“We were superb and I thought deserved at least a draw after our second half performance and coming back from 2-0 down, but we just couldn’t see it out despite getting such a late equaliser ourselves.
“We started very well and instead of sitting back I wanted to take it to Liskeard, and for the first half hour, yes, Liskeard did have better chances, but we had quite a few ourselves and there wasn’t much between the teams.
“The turning point in the first half was a very dubious penalty, but the disappointing thing for me was how we gave the ball away in the build-up and then didn’t clear the ball when we had the chance.
“As has been a big problem all season with such a young inexperienced side, my lads couldn’t get that out of their heads, and five minutes later another mistake let Liskeard double their lead which I’m sure everyone thought had put the game out of sight – but we managed to get ourselves together and get to half-time.
“I told my lads at the break that we were playing well and didn’t deserve to be two goals down, to be brave and stick to the game plan because I could clearly see we were still in it.
“We could hear the Liskeard players in their dressing room laughing and talking about getting four or five, which I could totally understand given their season and the way ours has played out.
“But I keep saying we are a lot better than our results have shown, and that actually made my lads even more determined to get something out of the game – knowing that we had matched the now champions for all but 10 minutes of the first half.”
He went on: “We came out second half and totally took it to Liskeard, and despite being down to 10 men with Dan Frazer in the sin-bin, we pulled a goal back and just kept going at them.
“The sending off obviously gave us a massive boost, especially after scoring when we were a man down and the determination from every player paid off when a good move ended with Dan Alford heading in the equaliser with really only injury-time left to play.
“We actually then wanted the win, but switched off for a second when they had a throw allowing the ball to fall to Max Gilbert who, it has to be said, scored a fantastic solo goal which we just had to hold our hands up to and admire the quality – a quality they seem to find every game.
“I can’t say enough, though, how proud I am of my lads who knew coming into today that we weren’t only expected to lose, but lose by a big margin.
“We dug in and worked our socks off to not only nearly get a point, but not let Liskeard dominate us like they have with so many good teams this season and match them all over the pitch for the majority of the game.
“Everyone also has to remember we had eight under 18 players on that pitch at one point who gave it their all to make sure we didn’t let Dobwalls down in such a big game.
“I could’ve given man of the match to any player – as is proved by other people’s opinions – but in my view it had to be shared between my two centre-backs Ryan Winfield and Morgan Jones, who dealt with the most dangerous front line in the league superbly.”
He added: “I’d like to say well done to Liskeard, Darren (Gilbert) and Wayne (Gamble), who fully deserve to be champions, because unlike the cups you have to be on it every week for the whole season to win a league, which they have been.
“I wish everyone at Liskeard all the best in the Western League.”
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