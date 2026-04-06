WHILE Liskeard Athletic finally clinched their promotion to the Western League on Saturday, there were plenty of other games across the South West Peninsula League Premier West division on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.
The biggest scorers of the weekend were top-three hopefuls Penzance.
The Magpies – who are locked in a three-way battle with Callington Town and Camelford to finish as the best of the rest behind Liskeard and runners-up in waiting Elburton Villa, banished the memories of their 2-1 defeat at third bottom St Day on Boxing Day, by putting eight past the Yellows without reply in front of a season’s best crowd of 286.
Lewis Caspall put them in front after 13 minutes before Jacob Trudgon doubled the lead seven minutes later.
Silas Sullivan added a third 10 minutes before the break before Trudgeon’s second 10 minutes into the second half made it four.
Sullivan (62) and Trudgeon (70) soon made it 6-0, the latter for his hat-trick, and the scoring was rounded off on in the final five minutes by Bernado Braga (85) and Caspall (88).
They remain four points ahead of both Camelford and Callington Town who also secured victory.
The Camels beat Wadebridge Town 3-1 with Tom Crowe, Liam Higgins and Ryan Downing the scorers with Kyle Flew pulling one back at 2-0 down, while Cally defeated Launceston by the same score.
Lee Robinson levelled for the visitors after Harvey Barrett had put the Pastymen in front, but Fin Harrison’s brace kept Cally – who have four games left compared to the three for Penzance and Camelord – right in the hunt.
Elsewhere in the division, Falmouth Town Reserves took another step towards finishing sixth with a goalless draw at home to Wendron, while Elburton Villa thrashed Millbrook 5-1 away from home and Holsworthy edged out Bude Town 2-1.
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