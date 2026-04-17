Harrison moved level on Tuesday night as he scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 success at the Camels, a result which means that if they draw tomorrow then four points from their final two games would secure third. For Camelford, they will head to Falmouth Town in their final game on Wednesday night (7.30pm) knowing that defeat would allow the hosts to overtake them into fifth. But with the Cornwall Senior Cup final to come against Penzance on May 9 at St Blazey, players will be playing for their places.