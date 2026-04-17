CALLINGTON Town welcome Penzance to the Ginsters Marsh tomorrow (3pm) knowing that victory would all but guarantee third in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
The Pastymen have enjoyed an excellent season, reaching the Walter C Parson League Cup final where they will face the same opposition at Wadebridge Town AFC on Bank Holiday Monday (May 4, 2pm kick-off).
However, before then they would like to wrap a highly successful league season which has been based around a miserly defence in front of impresisve keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin, and the goalscoring exploits of striker Fin Harrison who is the joint leading scorer in the division with 25 alongside Camelford’s Ryan Downing.
Harrison moved level on Tuesday night as he scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 success at the Camels, a result which means that if they draw tomorrow then four points from their final two games would secure third. For Camelford, they will head to Falmouth Town in their final game on Wednesday night (7.30pm) knowing that defeat would allow the hosts to overtake them into fifth. But with the Cornwall Senior Cup final to come against Penzance on May 9 at St Blazey, players will be playing for their places.
However, with their final game being at home to neighbours and league champions Liskeard Athletic, Cally could do with all three tomorrow. Their task was made easier by a remarkable comeback from Wendron United against Penzance on Wednesday night.
The visitors were seemingly cruising to victory at 3-0 up inside 37 minutes via Josh Turner, James Butler and a 17th of the season for Charlie Young against his old club.
Ben Fletcher’s superb scissor-kick shortly before the break reduced the arrears, and although Penzance had their moments to seal the points, Ollie Tomlinson’s brace, both of which were long-range curlers, sealed an epic comeback which could have been even better for a fine late save from Harry Salmon from Ryan Reeve’s drive.
At the bottom, although Dobwalls are guaranteed to finish last despite Truro City Reserves’ withdrawal earlier in the season, Launceston will need to beat both Bude Town and Sticker and hope St Day lose their final three games.
St Day visited Pennygillam in midweek and ran out 2-1 winners, a result which left the Clarets six adrift of the Yellows who visit Liskeard tomorrow before further trips to Wendron United and Millbrook.
Launceston need a ‘pick me up’ following midweek’s result, but a North Cornwall derby with Bude is sure to get the juices flowing with a decent crowd expected.
The Seasiders head to Pennygillam in eighth knowing that nothing but two wins will help them overtake Holsworthy into seventh.
The Magpies – who host Sticker in their final outing tomorrow – secured a 2-1 success at Wadebridge on Wednesday night, meaning they have a four-point cushion over their local rivals.
If Sticker can back up their victory at Falmouth in midweek and Bude lose at Launceston, then they can still sneak into eighth depending on both teams’ final games against Elburton and Launceston respectively.
Elsewhere in the division tomorrow, Millbrook host 10th-placed Wendron United knowing three points would see them leapfrog their opponents, while runners-up Elburton Villa host out of form Wadebridge Town.
Saturday fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v Penzance, Elburton Villa v Wadebridge Town, Holsworthy v Sticker, Launceston v Bude Town, Liskeard Athletic v St Day, Millbrook v Wendron United.
Tuesday fixtures (7.30pm): Elburton Villa v Bude Town, Wadebridge Town v Callington Town.
Wednesday fixtures (7.30pm): Falmouth Town Reserves v Camelford, Wendron United v St Day.
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