THE Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-finals kick off tonight with the first two of four mouth-watering ties.
There is an all-Western League Premier Division clash at Bickland Park as Falmouth Town entertain St Blazey, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Blazey are fresh from their superb 1-0 win at league leaders Clevedon Town on Saturday, while the same day, Falmouth Town saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end with a 1-0 home defeat by Bridgwater United.
Also at 7.45pm, Penzance play host to South West Peninsula League Premier West side Liskeard Athletic in another fascinating encounter.
Both sides were thwarted by the weather last weekend so they will be fresh and ready to tear into the action.
The matches are just as tasty tomorrow night, with two more ties taking place, both with 7.30pm kick-offs.
Second-place SWPL Premier West side St Austell will be looking to cause an upset when they play host to second-place Western League Premier Division side Helston Athletic.
And Newquay will be favourites going into their home match with fellow SWPL side Bodmin Town at Mount Wise.
For those travelling down to the games from the East, the A30, Scorrier to Boxheater, will be closed tonight and tomorrow. The closures will start at 8pm and finish by 6am. These closures will be focused on surfacing, central reservation work and concrete wall preparation work near Marazanvose.