LISKEARD Athletic have been handed a tough away game in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.
They will visit Western League Premier Division side Bridgwater United on Saturday, August 5.
Two newcomers to the competition, Okehampton Argyle and Wendron United, have been drawn at home to Brixham and St Blazey respectively.
Falmouth Town play host to Exmouth Town, while Saltash United visit Barnstaple Town, and Helston Athletic entertain Willand Rovers.
In the preliminary round, to be staged on Saturday, August 19, Bridgwater or Liskeard will entertain Street or Millbrook.
Buckland Athletic or Torpoint Athletic will take on Okehampton or Brixham, while Wendron or St Blazey will play host to Mousehole or Ilfracombe Town.
The winner of Barnstaple-Saltash will travel to Tavistock, Helston or Willand will be away to Bideford or Wellington, and Falmouth or Exmouth will be at home to Frome.