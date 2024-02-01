A DOMINANT second-half display saw St Blazey pull off a superb 4-1 victory over Toolstation Western League Premier Division high flyers Falmouth Town at Blaise Park last night.
It was sweet revenge for their 3-1 Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final exit to the same side last month.
St Blazey took the lead after only three minutes in front of a crowd of 330 when Jayden Gilbert poked the ball home from a corner.
But Falmouth equalised 11 minutes later when James Ward smashed home from close range after another corner.
It remained 1-1 at the interval, but four minutes into the second period, man-of-the-match Luke Cloke headed home from close range to put Blazey back in front.
In the 64th minute, Cloke added his second when he cracked the ball past Falmouth goalkeeper Ryan Barnes, before Ryan Downing wrapped things up in the 73rd minute with a simple tap-in at the back post.
The win lifts St Blazey up to 10th place in the league.