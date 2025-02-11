St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, February 8
A REMARKABLE game at Pennygillam saw bottom side Launceston Reserves score four times, yet still lose a nine-goal thriller at home to their Torpoint Athletic counterparts.
All but one of the goals came in the first half with the hosts opening the scoring on 14 minutes through Jack Japes, although James Manuel levelled five minutes later, and that was a pattern that continued throughout.
Mark Elvidge put Kevin Hatch’s side back in front before Colby Collier levelled on 29 minutes.
Within 120 seconds, though, it was 3-2 to the Clarets as Samuel Short made no mistake, but two goals in two minutes, via Collier and Boyd Halls, made it 4-4.
Halls got a fifth in the 46th minute.
The Point ended the game with nine men as Bradley Skyrme and Titas Zemkus saw red on the hour and 85 minutes respectively, but the points headed back to The Mill.
To make matters worse for Launceston, Gunnislake secured just a third victory in 18 starts as they won 3-1 at Altarnun to move within a point of St Austell Reserves.
The Gunni goals came via Jamie Court (25), Ben Backway (30) and Tom Dixon (78).
St Austell had a disastrous afternoon as they were thrashed 8-2 by new leaders Saltash Borough.
Borough raced into a 2-0 lead inside five minutes, via Shay McCarthy and George Soper, before the latter added a second 15 minutes in.
An own goal (26) and Dan Frazer (37) made it 5-0 at half-time.
St Austell got one back on 52 minutes before debutant Francis Pengelly restored the five-goal cushion.
St Austell got a second, but Cameron Dymond and Dan Alford scored either side of it to complete a perfect day for the Borough who soon found out that neighbours Saltash United Reserves were beaten 1-0 at third-placed Foxhole Stars who got the all-important goal through Chris Kilbey.
The results leave Borough two points clear of the Ashes having played a game more, while the stars are eight behind Borough with three games to spare.
St Mawgan are also still in contention after a 3-0 victory at Polperro.
Aaron Rockey (4) and Brett Prentice (39) gave the coastal club a 2-0 advantage at the break before Craig Allen (78) completed the scoring in the second half.
North Petherwin sit fifth after seeing off champions St Dominick 3-1.
Lewis Halliday put the Badgers in front, and although the Doms equalised via Joe Dobby after being played in by Kieran Jasper, late goals from Sonny Smith (87) and Ryan Hancock (90+1), the latter after a penalty was saved by Toby Morgan.
Elsewhere in the division, the reserve teams of Callington Town and Sticker played out a 2-2 draw at Ginsters Marshfield Parc.
Andrew Avery (4) and Wade Mitchell (55) got the away goals.