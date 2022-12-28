Ben Holter scored a minute from time to give Launceston a 2-1 derby victory over Callington Town at Pennygillam on Tuesday afternoon.
The former Saltash United and Millbrook striker popped up with the winning goal to lift the fast-improving Clarets off the bottom of the South West Peninsula League Premier West table, heading in from close range.
Mark Elvidge had given the Clarets a 12th-minute lead in atrocious conditions, but Noah Maund equalised for Cally five minutes after the break.
The win lifted Launceston up to 15th place in the 17-tam table, with 14 points from 19 games played.
