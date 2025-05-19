SALTASH made it back-to-back victories in Division Three East of the Cornwall Cricket League on Saturday as they recorded a convincing 127-run win at Launceston.
Put into bat, the Ashes lost Matt Drury for just seven, but soon took charge with Huw Williams and Sam Renfree piling on the runs.
Opener Williams eventually departed for 45, while Renfree top-scored for the visitors with a fine knock of 71.
There were useful contributions from Joe Page (34) and Alex Johnson (22), before James Blackmore, who struck a century for the second team in their seasonal opener, smashed an impressive 57 not out as the visitors posted a total of 287-7 in their 45 overs.
Pick of the home bowlers was Finlay Worth, who finished with 3-37 from eight overs.
Launceston’s reply started miserably as they lost Mark Thomas for just a solitary run, but Bloomfield and Dan Tilley helped steady the ship as they put on 42 for the second wicket before the latter fell for 14.
Bloomfield was next to fall with a top score of 42, while Worth added a creditable 33, but they were rare highlights in a disappointing chase which saw them dismissed for 160.
Johnson claimed fine figures of 4-23 with Blackmore next best with 2-37.
Saltash’s second team slipped to a disappointing four-wicket defeat at home to Bugle in Division Six East.
Put into bat, the hosts mustered just 126 all-out. Skipper Curtis Barlow top scored with 26, next best was Ben Lindsay with 20.
Nigel Couchman grabbed 3-28 for Bugle, who shared the remainder of their wickets through Sam Couchman, Martin Hutchings, Ben Shepherd and Ethan Nicholls.
Despite some miserly bowling from Saltash duo Andy Dore (0-10 off 10) and Jim Matthews, Bugle were able to chip off the home tally thanks to an unbeaten 46 from Hutchings.