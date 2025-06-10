LAUNCESTON AFC have announced the appointment of former St Dennis and Bodmin Town boss Simon Minett as joint manager with Neil Price.
Minett arrives at Pennygillam along with Rob Davis who will be the first team coach as the Clarets look for a huge improvement having finished bottom of SWPL Premier West last term, only avoiding a potential relegation due to a lack of numbers in the league and a lack of teams able to come up.
But while first team results were poor, the club’s relationship with feeder club Southgate is starting to bear fruit as they look to provide a pathway from junior football and through the three men’s teams.
In a club statement, the Clarets welcomed Simon and Rob’s arrivals, saying: “Launceston Football Club can announce the appointment of Simon Minett as joint first team manager, working alongside Neil Price who will continue in his current role.
“Simon has most recently been operating as first team manager at Bodmin Town who have now taken voluntary relegation from SWPL Premier West, and in addition to Simon, Rob Davis will also be joining the Clarets as coach, having also previously been at Bodmin.
“We look forward to welcoming Simon and Rob to Pennygillam.”
Simon gave his thoughts on his decision to head up the A30.
He said: “Neil and myself have developed a friendship over the last couple of years, talking football and backgrounds and our outlook on the game at this level is very similar.
“Neil was keen to get me involved with Launceston and the project they have going forward, and it was an easy decision.
“Having visited the club over the last couple of years I've noticed the development of the club and progression of the club in general.
“Yes it's easy to be blinkered and solely focus on league position from the last campaign, but when you dig deep and see the structure throughout, the fantastic link with Southgate and the promising development sides in the seconds and thirds, it's clear to see the future of the club on and off the field is extremely bright.
“Although I've come in to manage the first team mainly, my focus and drive remains to oversee the continuing development of the whole club alongside Neil.
“Launceston offers longevity, structure, support and an all-round great club to get my teeth into and I'm always extremely grateful when tasked with managing a football club and being trusted with the responsibility brings.
“I’ll look to bring my enthusiasm, drive and experience to the role and hoping to push the club on.”
Simon also gave his thoughts on Davis’ appointment.
He said: “Rob's a fantastic coach and one of the best I've worked with over my time involved in Step Six football.
“Rob will offer Neil and myself a real professional approach when it comes to coaching and developing the team, and I feel with all this in place it's exciting times for everyone associated with Launceston. I can’t wait for the season to start.”
Price also shared Simon’s excitement, adding: “Simon brings energy and a wealth of contacts and shares the same ethos as the club does by utilising young players, being sustainable and growing a club and not just a team, while it’s also great to have Rob as coach as he brings experience and lots of knowledge.”
