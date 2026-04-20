CHAMPIONS Liskeard Athletic rounded off their home fixtures with a 6-2 victory over battling St Day at Lux Park on Saturday.
The Blues hadn’t played since securing the title with two games to spare at Dobwalls on Good Friday, but despite having to wait for more than half an hour for the opener, got into their stride as the afternoon went on.
St Day, who scored through Matthew Stephens and Jacob Cleverly, took the lead on the half-hour mark before Harry Jeffery’s brace within three minutes of each other (36 and 39) put the league winners in front.
There was still time for the Yellows to level via a penalty, but Liskeard were better after the restart – reestablishing their advantage as James Lorenz’s assists were finished off by George Newton and latterly Sean Thomson on 53 minutes.
St Day held out for another 25 minutes until Bailey Mabin made it five, and the scoring was rounded off by Lorenz three minutes from the end of normal time.
Elsewhere in the division, runners-up Elburton Villa were held to a surprise draw by visiting Wadebridge Town who bounced back from their midweek defeat to Holsworthy.
Adam MacPherson’s header sent the Plymothians into the break ahead, but Town levelled eight minutes after the restart via James McNary.
Launceston will finish second from last ahead of Dobwalls after a 2-0 reversal at the hands of Bude Town whose goals came from Ollie Cleave and Rio Colgrave.
Sticker’s good end to the season continued with a 1-0 victory at Holsworthy.
The Yellows who later announced that Dan Nancarrow has changed his mind about stepping down as manager at the end of the season, produced a fine 2-1 success at Falmouth Town Reserves in midweek. Ewan Warren’s second half header at the far post got the job done.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.