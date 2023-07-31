ST AUSTELL have pulled off a coup by signing prolific striker Adam Carter on dual registration from Southern League Premier Division South side Plymouth Parkway.
Carter goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s opening South West Peninsula League Premier West game against Penzance at Poltair Park (3pm).
Carter departed Parkway at the end of the 2021/22 Southern League campaign and moved to Western League Premier Division side Saltash United – where he took on a player-coach role under manager Danny Lewis – and netted 27 times to help them to a second-place finish in the league.
But the squad broke up at the end of the season and the 35-year-old returned to Parkway.