Saltash United striker Adam Carter has joined the coaching staff at the Waterways Stadium.
Ashes boss Danny Lewis confirmed the appointment after the 3-1 home Western League Premier Division defeat to Falmouth Town on Boxing Day.
Carter will give Lewis and assistant manager Lee Bevan some much-needed help after joint manager Shane Krac left the club a fortnight ago.
Krac has now joined the management team at Southern League side Tavistock.
It was the Ashes' first defeat in three months, and it came after they had taken a first-half lead on the stroke of half-time through a fine finish from Carter, moments after Saltash goalkeeper Jordan Duffey had saved a penalty from Falmouth forward Luke Brabyn.
However, Falmouth scored three times in the last 15 minutes to take the game away from the Ashes, with goals from Tim Nixon, substitute Marcello Jones and Olly Walker.
Elsewhere in the Western League today, Millbrook and Torpoint Athletic fought out a goalless draw at Jenkins Park.