Western League - Premier Division
St Blazey 0 Barnstaple Town 0
ST Blazey battled hard to secure a precious point against fourth-placed Barnstaple at Blaise Park on Wednesday night in their bid to move clear of relegation danger.
The Green & Blacks, who had beaten Shepton Mallet 3-2 at the weekend, produced a resilient performance, defending superbly against an increasingly dominant Barum.
Blazey are now a point ahead of second from bottom Ilfracombe and still have two games in hand on the North Devon side.
Manager Mark Carter said: “We entered another tough fixture starting as the underdogs again. This is seeming to suit the group at the moment.
“The boys showed their resilience and togetherness in keeping a very good Barnstaple side at bay for 90 minutes.
“We knew Barnstaple were going to be a harder challenge than Shepton. We made a few changes to the winning side at the weekend, trying to add a bit more physicality to the middle of the park. This was in an attempt to frustrate Barnstaple and keep us in the game.”
He went on: “Jordan Bentley made an absolutely amazing overhead kick goal-line clearance which saved a guaranteed goal. Other than that chances the first half was very even.
“The second half started in the same way, our back four were very well organised and kept the opposition at bay. George Newton had a great chance to put us in front, but headed straight at the keeper.
“As the half wore on Barnstaple started to take control and in all honesty we had to ride our luck towards the end.”
He added: “It wasn’t the greatest game of football but when you’re in our position the most important thing is when the full time whistle goes, we take something to put on the leaderboard.
“We seem to be doing that more often now, which is a good habit to get into, especially at the business end of the season.”
Blazey have another tough test on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Paulton Rovers.
St Blazey: K Moore, W Tinsley, M Wilson, C Hambly, T Cavanagh, J Bentley, T Strike, T Hensman (C Menear 65), G Newton, C McGhee (J Rowe 85), A Fothergill (S Clifton 75).
Subs not used: H Black, D O’Hara.
Man of the Match; Tom Strike.