SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Wadebridge Town 3 (Allen 30, 34, og 36) Callington 2 (Haxell 71, Mead-Crebbin 90+2 pen)
CALLINGTON Town missed the chance to guarantee third in the Premier West table following a surprise 3-2 defeat at mid-table Wadebridge Town on Tuesday night.
Cally headed to Bodieve Park off the back of two excellent victories over nearest challengers Penzance and Camelford to face a side that picked up a superb point at runners-up Elburton Villa three days earlier.
That said, the Bridgers hadn’t won in the league since late November – a run of 12 games – but by the break had established a 3-0 lead which they held on to for a fine win.
With a number of players missing, including 25-goal top-scorer Fin Harrison and skipper Harry Southcott, Cally boss Dean Southcott had to shuffle the pack a little, with Huck Enticknap, Connor Pritchard and Evan Barnes coming into the starting line-up, while several others had to adapt to different positions.
The visitors had a couple of half chances in the opening 20 minutes with Kieran Prescott firing high and wide with their opportunity. However, despite a hard pitch and gusty wind, their general play was a long way from the levels seen in recent days, and were heavily punished.
The first goal on the half-hour when a wind-assisted cross-cum-shot from Ollie Allen landed in the corner. Within three minutes it was 2-0, as the hosts broke from a Cally corner, which ended with Allen slotting into the bottom corner.
Things then looked even bleaker when a third arrived. Calum Courts, playing in an unfamiliar centre-half role, was unfortunate while trying to clear, with his off-balance clearance slicing away and giving Jake Mead-Crebbin no chance.
Cally made three subs to try and turn the tide, and twice went close through winger Fin Skews, but his efforts were denied by a last-ditch block and a clearance off the line.
The Pastymen huffed and puffed for a spell before getting one back as a cross from the right drifted to the back post, where sub Elliot Haxell applied the final touch for 3-1 with just under 20 minutes remaining.
Callington continued to put balls into the box, with substitute Taran Goodright causing problems, but some really strong defending kept them at bay until they were given the chance from the spot to reduce the deficit further. However, Kieran Prescott’s penalty sailed high and wide.
There was another opportunity at the start of added time when a second penalty was awarded after Harvey Barrett was brought down. With Mead-Crebbin up for the attack, he took responsibility and converted.
There was one final chance, but a cross was flicked on and drifted wide at the far post as Cally finished their away schedule with a disappointing defeat.
Assistant boss Simon Riddle said: “Credit to Wadebridge, who had come into the last couple of games on a difficult run of results, but showed real grit to get the win and end their season on a high.
“We remain in third place on goal-difference heading into our final league game and only have a couple of days to dust ourselves down before Friday, as we take on league champions Liskeard at the Ginsters Marsh (7:30pm).”
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; George Soper, Harvey Barrett (capt), Calum Courts, Ed Harrison; Alex Jacob, Connor Pritchard, Huck Enticknap, Fin Skews; Kieran Prescott, Evan Barnes. Subs: Oliver Sanders, Blake Tancock, Elliot Haxell, Taran Goodright, Prosper Lumor.
Callington Town man-of-the-match: Taran Goodright.
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