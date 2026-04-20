WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brislington 3 Saltash United 2
SALTASH ended their season with a disappointing defeat in South East Bristol on Saturday – but an eighth place finish for this young side has brought praise from manager Lee Britchford.
The Ashes had fought back from being 1-0 behind at half-time to lead 2-1 with 20 minutes to go, but then conceded two goals in four minutes to end the game with no reward.
Spike Weaver gave the home side a 29th minute lead before two goals in eight minutes from Jack Jefford (62 minutes) and Cole Fisher, who was introduced after just 28 minutes for the injured Alfie Wotton, turned the game on its head.
But it took only two minutes for Brislington to draw level through substitute John Lock before home captain Lewis Dunn scored the clincher in the 76th minute.
Britchford said: “Finishing eighth with this young squad is a fantastic achievement for this club and we also reached the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals.
“It promised to be a lot more than we finished with, but I’m proud of the players for their attitude and commitment throughout the season.
“The club has also made massive strides off the pitch, which has been great, and we’ll be looking to build on that throughout the summer.
“Planning has already started for next season in terms of pre-season fixtures and other off the field bits and bobs.
“But we’re under no illusions that next season will be tougher in terms of the quality of teams coming down and teams that will strengthen.
“So our definition of success next season might look a bit different to what it’s been this season.”
He added: “The second team have won the league again which is fantastic for them and the third team have made great strides, so the club as a whole is in a good place.
“Thanks to the club and supporters and the people behind the scenes who make it all happen for us.”
BRISLINGTON: Hugo Kemnery; Louie Millard, Owen Gilbert (Alvaro Ruiz Rente 74), Ash Kington, Lewis Dunn, Charlie Ames, Frankie Chilcott (John Lock 67), Jordan Scadding, Spike Weaver (Matt Wearne 90+3), Lewis Saunders, Ben Withey (George Jones 66). Sub not used: Harrison Kyte.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Sam Joce, Alfie Wotton (Cole Fisher, 28), Ben Goulty (Tyler Yendle, 78), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Freddy Tolcher (Max Everall, 61), Deacon Thomson, Jack Jefford (Harry Truscott, 77), Joe Preece.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Cole Fisher.
In the South West Peninsula League Premier West, Millbrook picked up an excellent 3-1 home win over Wendron United on Saturday to leapfrog their opponents and into 10th in the table.
The Brook, who included six members of the reserves from their St Piran League Premier Division East squad, saw Josh Babb grab the first, before Josh Payn’s brace ensured a good day for the men in black and white.
The South East Cornwall side end their campaign with another clash at Jenkins Park on Saturday, with third bottom St Day the visitors (3pm).
Millbrook’s under 18s were also in county final action on Sunday at Wadebridge Town where they faced Newquay, eventually going down 3-2 despite it being 2-2 at the break.
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