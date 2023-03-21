CALLINGTON Town’s SWPL Premier West away game at Bude Town has been moved.
It has mutually brought forward from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, March 29, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
The match will be played under the newly-installed floodlights at Bude's Broadclose Park.
SWPL secretary Phil Hiscox commented: "People may ask why there are hardly any Premier West games on Saturday, April 1. The main reason is clubs, especially in East Cornwall, are mutually moving games so that their players can go off to Wembley that weekend as Plymouth Argyle are playing Bolton Wanderers in the Papa Johns Trophy Final."