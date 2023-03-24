AN early decision has been taken to call off Callington Town's home South West Peninsula League Premier West match today.
Cally were due to play host to Mullion, but the Marshfield Parc pitch is waterlogged.
With no prospect of the surface drying out before this afternoon, SWPL officials allowed Callington to make an early call yesterday, as they did with their recent match against Wendron United.
The game has been rescheduled for Easter Monday, April 10, with a 2pm kick-off.
Torpoint Athletic's Toolstation Western League Premier Division trip to Cadbury Heath today was also called off on Friday night due to a waterlogged pitch, while Dobwalls versus Bude Town and St Dennis against Launceston, both in the SWPL Premier West, were called off this morning.