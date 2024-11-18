SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Callington Town 0 Holsworthy 0
HOLSWORTHY put in a much-improved display to earn a valuable point at in-form Callington Town on Saturday.
The Magpies were looking for a response after failing to break down nine-man Launceston the week before, but despite looking solid at the back and creating some decent chances, they failed to beat home keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin.
Holsworthy, who were still missing a host of players for various reasons, were able to welcome back skipper Jedd Peschke who was deployed up front in a target man role, while Kieran Jollow and Jacob Nosworthy came into the side at left-back and defensive midfield respectively.
Both teams cancelled each other out for much of the first half with chances at a premium.
Blake Shapland shot over for the visitors on eight minutes after good play by Jollow and Jake Cartwright, while at the other end, Kieran Prescott flashed a drive narrowly wide soon after.
Cartwright’s looping header just went over before the quarter-hour mark, while the only real chance of the rest of the half saw defender Ollie Moores head over when well placed from Jay Thomas’ corner on 35 minutes.
No chances were forthcoming before the hour, but after that Holsworthy had a couple of presentable opportunities.
First, Jollow sidefooted wide from Sam Jago’s corner, and 20 minutes from time sub Ben Sharpe shot well over from outside the box after a ball over the top from right-back Callum Martyn.
Both teams showed plenty of endeavour as they sought a winner, but there was no breakthrough.
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Chadwick; Callum Martyn, Sam Hill, Ollie Moores, Kieran Jollow; Jacob Nosworthy; Jake Cartwright, Jay Thomas; Blake Shapland, Jedd Peschke (capt), Sam Jago. Subs: Jonny Lang, Ryan Hall, Ben Sharpe.
Holsworthy man of the match: Sam Hill.