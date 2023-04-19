TEN-MAN Callington Town put in a superb performance before falling to a 3-2 defeat at fifth-placed Bude Town this evening in SWPL Premier West.
Cally arrived in North Cornwall a player short, something almost unheard of at Step Six football, but took the lead in the fifth minute through right-winger Noah Maund.
Bude levelled midway through the half through top-scorer Tornado Bello, but Cally, dangerous on the break all night, took a lead into the break when Kevin McCallion fired in on the stroke of half-time.
Bello added a second six minutes into the second half after good play by Billy Hopcroft, and although Callington continued to battle away, Bude’s winner came just before the hour when centre-half Dave Youldon headed home Scott Piper’s corner.
Bude had chances on the break but didn’t take them and although McCallion flashed a shot wide, the Seasiders finished their home campaign with three points.
See next week’s Post for a full report from Broadclose Park.