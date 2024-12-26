IT wasn’t pretty, in fact it was downright ugly at times, but Saltash United manager Macca Brown was full of praise for his side as they claimed local bragging rights in their Boxing Day clash with Torpoint Athletic at Kimberley Stadium.
Second half strikes from captain Tom Payne and substitute Joe Preece were enough to seal a 2-0 Jewson Western League victory for the Ashes, who were made to fight all the way by their South East Cornwall rivals, who had to contend with playing the majority of the game with just ten men.
The third-minute sending off of striker Kevin McCallion for an off-the-ball incident with Tom Badcott was the last thing Torpoint needed in this fiercely-contested derby, but Ryan Fice’s side put up a spirited showing that offered plenty of positives despite the defeat.
“I was pleased with the boys, they really dug in,” said Brown at the final whistle. “In games like that, especially when the opposition lose a man inside the first few minutes, it’s easy to lose perspective of things.
“For probably most of our guys, they’ve probably never been in that situation where the opposition are down to ten men so quickly in the game. It was important, therefore, that we stayed calm and composed because there is that expectation that you’re going to win the game, simply because the opposition have gone down to ten men.
“If anything, the sending off probably hindered us because it became less of a game. In the first half, especially, they just sat in, created two banks and it was difficult for us to break them down.
“I said to our guys at half-time, be patient, keep doing what you’re doing and when the chance comes, be ready to take it, which is what we did. There weren’t too many moments of quality out there today, but the two that we did create, we scored from and I’m delighted with the three points.”
Saltash’s Kieran O’Melia had the best chance of a somewhat drab first half, his shot bringing the best out of Richard Ryan in the Torpoint goal, while Hayden Greening fired wide with a speculative long-range shot.
Although Torpoint did their best to contain the home side, the deadlock was finally broken on 55 minutes when a deflected shot fell invitingly into the path of Payne, who side-footed home from close range.
At the other end, Torpoint striker Gary Hird latched onto a ball over the top to round Tyler Coombes, but as his shot headed towards the goal, Ben Goulty was able to clear the danger.
With ten minutes remaining, Saltash wrapped up the win when a superb through ball from Payne released Preece, whose turn of pace got him clear of the danger, before he dispatched a quality finish past Ryan.
“Apart from conceding that’s probably the worst start you can get to a game,” conceded Fice. “I’m not sure too many knew exactly what went on, other than the linesman, so I’ll chat to Kev and see what happened.
“It was disappointing, of course, but the way the boys reacted was brilliant. To be knocked back like that, it’s all about attitude and sticking together after that. To a man, they rolled their sleeves up and they’ve done the club proud.
“We had a chance second half there with Gary, which he’s created himself out of nothing. Had that gone in, who knows what would have happened. In sport, though, it’s about fine margins and unfortunately we’ve just come up a bit short today.”
Saltash: T Coombes; T Badcott, A Wotton, B Goulty, H Greening, F Wilkes, K O’Melia, T Huyton, R Shepherd, A Goulty, T Payne (capt). Substitutes: J Kelsey, J Preece, J Jefford, F Toulcher, D Thomson.
Torpoint: R Ryan; R Simmons, J Pope, C Haslam, S Hepworth, E Crawford (capt), G Hird, J Smale, K McCallion, J Rapson, M Elliott. Substitutes: G Mills, L Manchip, H Jeffrey, F Chapman
Referee: W Annear
Attendance: 407