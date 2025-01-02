By Kevin Marriott
SALTASH manager Macca Brown hailed a ‘brilliant day at the office’ as the Ashes started 2025 with a 4-1 victory at St Austell on New Year’s Day.
The Ashes led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Tom Payne and Rikki Shepherd, and although George Marris pulled one back six minutes into the second half, two goals in as many minutes from Shepherd and man of the match Hayden Greening ensured the points headed back up to South East Cornwall.
A delighted Brown said: “The lads were outstanding. Their approach to the game, the conditions, everything, was superb and I felt from the first minute they were in control and deserved the victory.
“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in a New Year’s Day game, I thought it was crazy scheduling but that doesn’t really surprise me any more to be fair.
“I’m certain every player out there would rather be celebrating the New Year in a slightly different way, but I’ve got nothing but praise and respect for the lads for how they went about both Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and they’ve got their rewards with six points.”
Brown went on: “As soon as the game was confirmed as on, I’m just glad it went ahead as you do worry it’ll be postponed when you get there and you could argue that perhaps it should have been.
“Both sets of players were a bit perplexed but we switched our focus quickly and it was one of our best performances this season.
“We had the better of the first 25 minutes but St Austell still had some good chances. We went ahead through Payne and getting the second goal before half time was key.
“Rikki was alive to their error and the sharpness of his mind in the box is really starting to come back now.
“Stopping for half-time in those conditions is always a challenge but we came out well, we lost possession cheaply and were punished with a great finish. That said, I thought our response was brilliant.
“Hayden was probably the best player on the pitch, albeit in his kind of conditions, and his third goal probably killed the game.
“It was nice to add a fourth and there perhaps could have been one or two more, but overall it was a brilliant day at the office.”
St Austell boss Chris Knight had no complaints with the outcome, saying: “I’ve learnt in this league not to get too carried away when you have a good run, which we’ve had, and not to get too disappointed when you get beat, as it happens.
“There are no poor teams and we were certainly beaten by a better one. Football is about both boxes and they were miles better in both – they defended theirs excellently and were ruthless in ours.
“We have to take responsibility as a collective and from me to the players we are responsible. I got the team wrong and then the team that played didn’t cope with the conditions, simple as that.
“Credit to Saltash and Macca, they were miles sharper and took their chances, which we gifted them.
“The players have had a nice little reality check and I’m looking forward to seeing how they react, I trust them to respond.”