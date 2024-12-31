MEMBERS of Saltash Sailing Club were celebrated recently at the Port of Plymouth Sailing Association awards held across the river at the Tamar River Sailing Club.
Saltash Sailing Club winners on the night included Neil Trathen in his ILCA who was 1st in the Goat Medium Handicap dinghy series with Neil Dunkley place 2nd in his ILCA. Alex Zamaria was placed first in the Goat Fast Handicap, and Chris Lloyd 2nd, both sailing RS 400.
Other Saltash winners included Simon Baker in his MOCRA Hissy Fit from Dazcats in Millbrook, represented by Sarah Bickford, Bruce Sutherland and Alison Busfield in their MOCRA Bare Necessities, and Jason and Caspar winning the Ullman Sails race series in their J24 Violent J.
Goat Marine, based in Callington, are sponsors of the Plymouth dinghy traveller series. CEO Steve Badham said: "We're a local company and feel it's important to support the local sailing community as we build our business.
“We'd like to congratulate all the winners of the series we sponsor and look forward to lots more success for our local clubs as we move into 2025.”
Saltash Sailing Club will be hosting the World J24s in 2025 alongside Plym Yacht Club in Plymouth starting September 6.
Mark added: “We are all very excited about the J24 Worlds coming to Plymouth in the New Year, and Saltash Sailing Club co-hosting the J24 Class Association event alongside Plym Yacht Club.
"After holding the J24 Nationals here in the port this year, it's a considerable step up for the PPSA and we look forward to welcoming sailors from around the world to our clubs around the port."