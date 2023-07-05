NEW-LOOK Saltash United were held to a 2-2 draw by South West Peninsula League side Wadebridge Town in their opening pre-season friendly at Waterways Stadium last night.
Macca Brown's team, made up largely of his squad at Millbrook last season, with one or two new faces added, looked impressive in the first half and led 1-0 at the break after a superb cross from the left by Kieran O'Melia was headed in off the crossbar by Jake Foster after 15 minutes.
Saltash rang the changes after an hour but took a 2-0 lead against the run of play with an excellent finish by substitute Tylor Love-Holmes in the 73rd minute.
However, the Bridgers were rewarded for their efforts with a goal a minute later, and an equaliser 10 minutes after that, with Greg Eastman and Morgan Vallejo their scorers, to earn a share of the spoils.
Another new-look team, Bodmin Town, lost their opening friendly 4-1 at home to National League South side Truro City at Priory Park in a good workout for both teams.
Rocky Neal opened the scoring after 10 minutes for Paul Wotton’s side before Bodmin equalised through Connor Spear 10 minutes later.
A header from a trialist and a good finish from Finn Harrison gave City a 3-1 advantage at the break, before summer signing Billy Palfrey marked his return to the club with a debut goal with a fine 20-yard drive strike to complete the scoring.
Torpoint Athletic made it 12 goals in three pre-season friendlies so far with a 4-1 victory at one-league-lower Mount Wise last night.
Launceston lost 4-3 at home to Plymstock United.