BODMIN Town’s superb FA Vase run is over after losing 5-2 to Wells City in the second round at Priory Park on Saturday.
Simon Minnett’s side had seen off Lydney Town in the previous round fell behind when Tyson Pollard slotted home after 18 minutes, but Bodmin were level six minutes later with skipper James Baker the scorer.
Harry Warwick put Wells back ahead on 27 minutes and it was 3-1 by the break with Pollard notching his second.
Wells scored either side of Harry Probyn’s 80thminute strike as the Somerset side made it through.
In the Western League Premier Division, Saltash United were beaten 3-2 by Street, their tenth home defeat in all competitions this term.
They led 1-0 through Finley Wilkes’ 53rd minute wonder strike before the Cobblers responded with a devastating three-goal salvo to take the points back up the A38.
Tom Payne’s penalty made it slightly more respectable, but Saltash need to turn their fine away form into reality at the Kimberley Stadium.
Liskeard Athletic are up to third in SWPL Premier West after seeing off St Day 5-2 on Saturday at Lux Park.
Ryan Richards scored four for the Blues including a hat-trick before the break, with Ethan Gwillam also on target.
Callington Town battled past Bude Town in a close encounter at the Ginsters Marsh.
The Seasiders took a 12th minute lead when full-back Fin Haste’s 30-yard drive hit the angle of crossbar and post, only for teenager Jake Woodland to make no mistake.
But two goals in three minutes just before the break ensured the points stayed in East Cornwall.
Kieran Ryall converted a penalty on 38 minutes before Fin Skews slotted home a fine cross shortly after.
Second bottom Millbrook drew 1-1 at Sticker with Charlie Menear getting their goal after ten minutes.