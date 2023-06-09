Bodmin Town manager Dane Bunney has taken his summer signings to five by snapping up Liskeard Athletic central defender Sam Hill and Ivybridge midfielder Todd Hanrahan.
They join the already announced St Blazey full-back Kai Foster, and defender Sam Rutter and striker Jack Tribble from Callington Town.
Hill made 35 appearances in a successful season for Liskeard which saw them come third in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division and reach the Walter C Parson League Cup final.
Former Dobwalls defender Hill said: "Dane was the first to ring and highlighted his ambitions to get the club back to where it belongs.
"It's an exciting project that I want to be a part of."
Hanrahan, who has been playing for Ivybridge in the SWPL Premier East division, commented: "I am looking forward to joining Bodmin Town.
"It has always been a successful club since I joined the SWPL in 2012, and I can see the club has ambitions to be fighting at the top of the league again.
"Hopefully, I can help achieve this."