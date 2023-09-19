BODMIN Town have parted company with manager Shaun Vincent after only a handful of games in charge.
Vincent moved up to the number one position after Dane Bunney stepped down in mid-August.
Vincent had agreed to become Bunney’s assistant on the eve of the season.
The club's decision yesterday comes as a shock as it was only three games ago that Bodmin ended South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders St Austell’s 100% record by beating them 3-1 at home.
However, since then, they have suffered two home defeats, going down 6-1 to Callington Town last Wednesday and 3-2 to Truro City Reserves on Saturday.
Vincent said on social media: “My time at Bodmin has come to an end – gutted for the lads.
“I feel like a fool for staying when I knew something wasn’t right, but you hope everyone’s intentions are good.
“I’ve learnt some really harsh lessons in the last few years. I’m still confident in myself.”
Bodmin currently lie in 13th place in the Premier West table, with 10 points from 10 games.
It remains to be seen who the club have lined up to replace Vincent, with speculation surrounding former St Dennis manager Simon Minett.