BODMIN Town pulled off one of the shocks of the South West Peninsula League Premier West season so far by ending leaders St Austell’s proud 100 per cent record after eight matches with a 3-1 victory at Poltair Park last night.
It was sweet revenge for the visitors, who were beaten 2-1 by the Lillywhites at the same venue 10 days before in an FA Cup tie.
Two goals inside the first 20 minutes by Ben Waters put Bodmin 2-0, and they added a third through Sam Clifton in the 70th minute to wrap up the win.
They were helped by a 33rd-minute red card for St Austell's Olly Brokenshire after he collected his second booking, but Bodmin were already 2-0 up by that stage.
The hosts got a very late consolation through substitute Tom Guest, but it was very much Bodmin's night as they moved into seventh place in the table.
Newquay are up to fourth after their 5-2 home win over Sticker, with Louis Price bagging a hat-trick and Tom Shepherd adding two more,
Bottom side St Dennis are yet to break their duck after a 6-2 defeat at Wadebridge Town, with their tough night rounded off by a red card for defender James Baker when they were already 5-2 down.
Sticker's goals came from Sam Ecclestone and Jake McLean, while the Bridgers netted through Morgan Vallejo and a Sam Wickins free-kick in the first half, and second-half goals from Matt Lloyd, Vallejo again, Cam Bidgood and Jacob Rowe.