BODMIN Town fought back from 3-0 down with 18 minutes remaining to earn a 3-3 draw at Camelford in manager Simon Minett's first game in charge.
The Camels looked to be coasting to victory in this South West Peninsula League Premier West clash.
They went 1-0 up with a Sam Wade header from a Connor Study corner in the 41st minute, and added a second in first-half injury time through Sam Watts.
It looked to be pretty much game over when Brooklyn Wilkins produced a stooping header at the back post from an excellent Sturdy cross to make it 3-0 after 53 minutes.
But Wilkins then turned from hero to villain when he was sent off four minutes later after an off-the-ball incident, and that changed the game.
Bodmin initially failed to capitalise on their one-man advantage, but they then turned the match on its head from out of nowhere with three goals in an astonishing six-minute spell.
A deep cross by James Hamson was headed in at the back post by substitute Reece Lovelace - making his debut after joining from St Breward – to reduce the arrears in the 72nd minute.
Two minutes later, Todd Hanrahan hit a tremendous strike to cut the deficit to one goal, and three minutes after that, Lovelace added to his dream debut when he controlled Rory Jarvis's cross and took his time before placing the ball into the back of the net.
Both sides had chances to win it, but it finished all square in a great advert for SWPL football.
