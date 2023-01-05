Bodmin Town have made a triple signing ahead of their South West Peninsula League Premier West home match against Newquay on Saturday (2.15pm).
They have brought in central defender Archie Wall, central midfielder Josh Hambleton and striker Finley Walker - all from Toolstation Western League Premier Division side Millbrook.
A club statement said: "We thank Millbrook for allowing these signings to go through in quick succession.
"All three lads will be in the squad for Saturday's game with Newquay."