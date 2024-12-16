SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
BODMIN Town picked up a crucial victory in their quest to avoid finishing in the bottom two after seeing off basement dwellers Millbrook 3-1 at Priory Park.
Town, who gave debuts to defenders Tom Manual and Cameron Copp having joined from Torpoint Athletic Reserves, were the better side for most of the game but had to wait until the 55th minute to take the lead when Callum McGhee’s brilliant free-kick beat Tom Burstow.
Joe Munday grabbed the second on the rebound 18 minutes from time and the points were sealed seven minutes later as Harry Probyn finished off an overload by finding the top corner.
Millbrook pulled one back in injury-time via a fine finish from Tom Rothwell.
The result saw Bodmin move on to 15 points and up to 13th in the table before Saturday’s vital clash at Launceston who were beaten 7-1 by promotion-chasing Newquay.
St Day lost 2-1 at Holsworthy who ended a wretched run of results.
Jacob Cleverly’s superb long range strike drew the visitors level on 33 minutes after Dean Hutchings had put the Magpies in front, but Gavin Carter won it 15 minutes from time.
Callington Town moved up to fifth after a 1-0 success over visiting Truro City Reserves.
The all-important goal came via Connor Pritchard-Lee on the stroke of half-time.
Sticker’s good run continued as they edged a five-goal thriller with visiting Wadebridge Town.
Town took the lead just before the half hour via Rob Rosevear’s header, but Haiden Chapman’s double put Sticker in front
Kyle Flew drew Wadebridge level, but Jamie Gilbert won it late on.
Liskeard are out of the SWPL League Cup after a remarkable match at Torridgeside.
The Blues led 2-0 at the break through Max Gilbert and Cam Patterson, but were undone after the break to lose 3-2.