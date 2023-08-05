HELSTON Athletic manager Matt Cusack is hoping for another good run for the Blues when they start their FA Cup campaign with a home game against Willand Rovers today (3pm).
The Blues have taken four points from their opening two Western League Premier Division matches, including a 4-0 victory at Saltash United on Tuesday night.
But they now face one-league-higher opposition in Southern League Division One South side Willand in the extra preliminary round.
"We are delighted to get a home tie. It will be tricky Step Four opposition, but we will go into it full of confidence after the Saltash game," said Cusack.
"Last year we set a club record in the FA Cup by reaching the third qualifying round and we did terrifically well in that competition, and if we can have a similar run to last year we will be more than happy with that."
The Blues will be able to welcome back right-back Dave Barker, midfielder Tom Payne and winger Sam Carter, who all missed Tuesday's game.