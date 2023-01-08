Liskeard Athletic's hopes of winning the South West Peninsula League Premier West title suffered a further huge setback when they went down 3-2 at home to leaders Wendron United yesterday.
Wendron led 2-0 at the break, through a Scott Palmer penalty and Jacob Cleverly, before Dan Jennings pulled a goal back for the hosts.
Dron then added a third through Cameron Wheat, before Jennings netted his second of the game, taking his tally for the season to 20.
Liskeard now trail Wendron by a massive 19 points but they have four games in hand.