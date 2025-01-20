By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (FRIDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 2 Dobwalls 1
THERE was very much a feeling of deja vu at Lux Park on Friday night as Liskeard came from behind to complete a league double over neighbours Dobwalls.
When the teams met at Lantoom in early October, Dobwalls took the lead just before half-time but the Blues equalised around the hour mark and then brought on an experienced substitute to hit a late winner.
On Friday, Dobwalls took the lead on 29 minutes through pace ace Kaycee Ogwu and it took until the 63rd minute for Liskeard to equalise through Matt Andrew.
The Blues then introduced a very experienced substitute in Ryan Richards, who hit the winning goal eight minutes from time in front of a hefty crowd of 368.
The similarities between the two matches were clear and left Liskeard delighted while Dobwalls went away thinking of what might have been.
Dobwalls’ joint first team coach Brad Gargett said: “I am obviously disappointed with the result but not with the effort of the lads who gave us everything last night and the group have done so all season.
“I think it’s fair to say we were always going to get their strongest squad, especially on a Friday night, which is a mark of respect to us.
“But I think their celebrations after the game shows how much we have improved as a team over the last couple of seasons and the results are a lot tighter.
“The pitch was heavy and difficult for both teams and we edged a lead going into the second half. But Lux Park on that surface is a two half pitch and going uphill after putting a lot of work in the first half was always going to be a task.
“The goals we conceded were avoidable and the first was at a good time for them to get a real foothold in the game. The strength off their bench has had a positive effect for them and has won them the game similar to the reverse fixture.
“We tend not to get too high or too low after results this season, which has served us well, and we move onto Saturday.”
Second-placed Liskeard moved to within three points of leaders Newquay; third placed Dobwalls suffered only their third league defeat, two of which have been inflicted by their local rivals.
With 11 games to go, the race for the one promotion place to the Western League is likely to go to the wire. Liskeard still have to play Newquay away (February 8) and at home (March 15).
The Peppermints, who ended Liskeard’s title hopes last season late in the campaign, might be pleased that both fixtures this time around are on Saturdays.
Midweek games sometimes allow clubs to call on dual-registered players from Western League clubs. On Friday, Liskeard’s starting line-up included Saltash United midfield man Tom Payne and they brought on Richards (Torpoint) and Stuart Bowker (Bideford) for the last half-hour.
Dobwalls are still going to have a say in the title race with Saturday’s trip to Newquay the next challenge.
Liskeard have a tricky derby at fifth-placed Callington Town at the same time.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Ben Collins, Darren Hicks, Tom Payne, Matt Andrew, Will Gilbert, James Lorenz, Cam Patterson, Dan Jennings, Max Gilbert. Subs: Ryan Richards, Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Macauley Thorp, Stuart Bowker.
DOBWALLS: James Morley; Ryan Geach, Taylor Davey, Nathan Lang, Adam Kenyon, James Forrest, Dan Tate, Oscar Larrieu, Josh Johnson, Harry Dwelly, Kaycee Ogwu. Subs: Antony Davey, Kai Burrell, Charlie Castlehouse, Liam Blackwell, Gino Garside.