LISKEARD Athletic have boosted their squad ahead of Saturday's huge South West Peninsula League Premier West game at St Austell (3pm) by signing striker Charlie Young and defender Lee Rundle.
Despite averaging 4.52 goals per league game this season, they have brought in the experienced Young from league rivals Wendron United to add to their potent goalscoring trio of Dan Jennings, Mike Smith and Max Gilbert.
Young has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for the Dron so far this season, and found the net 28 times in the 2022-23 campaign.
The Blues have also signed another experienced player in well-travelled centre-back Lee Rundle, who came off the substitutes' bench to make his debut in the 2-0 win at Penzance on Saturday.
Liskeard top the table by one point from St Austell, who have played a game more.
If they win on Saturday, they will be favourites to go on and clinch the title, but if the Lillywhites triumph, it will set up a fascinating end to the season.