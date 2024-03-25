ST PIRAN LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST
LEADERS Pensilva opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table as they beat visiting Mevagissey 4-1.
The Pens led 3-0 at the break through Euan McSherry, Aaron Saunders and Harrison Cloke, and rounded off their scoring just before the hour through skipper Sam Rogers.
With Lanivet Inn, St Teath and Lifton not taking to the field, it gave St Breward the chance to take three points and they did so with a 3-1 success at second bottom St Minver Reserves.
Their goals came from Matt Mountain (2) and Dan Hocking.
St Minver’s mood weren’t helped by wins for several of the sides just above them.
St Dennis Development were 6-4 winners at St Merryn while Bodmin Town Reserves beat their Dobwalls counterparts 2-0 thanks to two first half goals.
Mid-table Saltash United Thirds were 6-3 winners at strugglers Calstock.
ST PIRAN LEAGUE DIVISION THREE EAST
TABLE toppers Bude Town Reserves proved too strong for their North Petherwin counterparts as they won 7-1 at Petherwin Park.
They led 3-0 inside 14 minutes with the first only arriving after ten through Jago Tweitman, as Aled Thomas and Alfie Rowland soon netted.
Petherwin pulled one back before the break but within 11 minutes of the restart, goals from Steve Box, Finn Reeve and Tweitman made it six.
Sub Ryan Hodge rounded off the scoring 18 minutes from time.
Elsewhere in the division, third-placed Gerrans and St Mawes United scored eight in a 12-goal thriller at Bodmin Dragons, while Week St Mary were 3-2 winners at Grampound courtesy of Corey Gilbert’s hat-trick.
Gunnislake Reserves were held to a surprise 3-3 draw at their Looe countparts in a game which saw five goals go in after the break.
Elliot Cunningham notched a hat-trick for Gunni, but was matched by Sean Caudwell (2) and Harry Bintcliffe.
A much lower scoring game at Trevarrian Park saw St Mawgan Reserves and Liskeard Athletic Thirds play out a 1-1 draw. Shane Roy grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for the hosts after Ben Fisher put the Blues in front.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
ALTHOUGH the top of the table clash between Tregony and Delabole United postponed, three games were still played in the bottom tier.
Fourth-placed Biscovey moved to within four points of St Eval Spitfires as they won 3-1 at St Teath Reserves.
Dean Dingle’s brace gave them a 2-1 lead at the break, before Josh Frampton sealed it.
That result was helped by St Eval surprisingly losing 5-2 at bottom side Lostwithiel Reserves.
Josh Cook, Chris Brenton (2), Chris Chandler and Adrian Mullis were on target for the hosts.
The mid-table battle between Boscastle Reserves and North Hill went the way of the visitors by three goals to one.