By Kevin Marriott at Blaise Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
St Blazey 1 Brixham 2
TWO goals from James Moxon were enough to lift Brixham to the top of the table at Blaise Park on Wednesday night.
Blazey, who had Lee Denton in charge for the first time, were fortunate to be only 1-0 down at the break after Moxon’s volley from close range in the 13th minute led to a dominant display from the visitors.
Goalkeeper Shaun Semmens made some crucial interventions, to keep the hosts in it.
But Blazey and Newton were to have a much bigger influence in the second half as they pinned Brixham back in their own half for long spells. Two changes were made at the start of the half and both made big impacts as new signing Joe Munday replaced the injured Jacob Rowe, while Sam Clifton took over from Preston Russon in central midfield.
Newton started to cause havoc from wide on the right and his free-kick from the right helped them level just before the hour.
The cross initially appeared to be caught by Brixham keeper Josh Nicol under pressure, but the ball dropped out of his hands and Jayden Gilbert tapped home.
Brixham then upped their attacking threat and after a through ball beat the offside trap down the right, a superb cross picked out Moxon unmarked on the far post and he made no mistake.
Blazey continued to plug away in search of a second equaliser, with Clifton driving them forward from midfield, but Brixham held firm.
St Blazey: Shaun Semmens (capt), Tom Strike, Tom Hensman, Charlie Hambly, Ben Rowe, Tom Cavanagh, George Newton, Preston Russon (Sam Clifton 46), Jacob Rowe (Joe Munday 46), Jayden Gilbert (Dan Carne 68), Alfie Fothergill. Subs not used: Joe Cooper, Harry Hambly.
St Blazey man of the match: George Newton.