Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, March 29
ALL four Cornish clubs are in action tomorrow as St Blazey look to stay out of the bottom two.
The Green and Blacks, who were narrowly beaten 2-1 at play-off chasing Paulton Rovers last weekend, a result not helped by a controversial sending-off in the first half, have been much improved since Mark Carter took over for the rest of the season back in February.
Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Oldland Abbotonians, they 18th in the 20-team division and are a point ahead of Ilfracombe Town who have played a game more.
The North Devon outfit are on their travels to Buckland Athletic.
Torpoint Athletic are one of the form teams in the division and The Mill-based outfit will look to continue their ascent towards mid-table when they go to Nailsea and Tickenham.
The hosts start the day in seventh and are one of up to half a dozen sides aiming for the final play-off spot, but the Point have won five on the spin.
St Austell were beaten 1-0 at Cornish rivals Torpoint last Saturday and the Lillywhites will hope for a reaction when ninth-placed Shepton Mallet are the visitors.
Mallet are ninth, six points behind Paulton who occupy the final play-off place, but have three games in-hand.
St Austell are three behind Ivybridge as they look to secure a top-half finish, but if they lose Saltash United could end the day level on points.
The Ashes have been in good form recently and pushed title-chasing Clevedon Town all the way on Saturday before losing 1-0 in North Somerset.
Such is the quirk of the fixture list, they have an immediate rematch as the Seasiders head down to South East Cornwall.
They are seven points behind leaders Portishead Town with a game in-hand, meaning their rivals have the destiny of the championship in their own hands.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm): Brixham v Brislington, Buckland Athletic v Ilfracombe Town, Ivybridge Town v Barnstaple Town, Nailsea and Tickenham v Torpoint Athletic, Oldland Abbotonians v St Blazey, Saltash United v Clevedon Town, St Austell v Shepton Mallet, Wellington v Welton Rovers.