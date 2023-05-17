DAN Baker has been appointed as the new manager of Saltash United Women, taking over from Simon Westlake.
A club statement said: “Dan comes to the club with a great deal of experience in the local women’s game under his belt, having been involved with Marine Academy Plymouth Ladies for six years – three as assistant manager and three as manager. He guided his MAP teams to two Devon Cup finals, and twice finished as runners-up in the South West Regional League.”
Speaking to Saltash United Media, Baker was keen to stress he was in for the long run and to raise the status of the women’s game at the club, with his long-term ambition to be a part of the National League.
He is very encouraged by the development of the girls only football at youth level at the club and is keen to raise the youth platform at the club to produce future players.
Baker will be assisted by first-team head coach Simon York, as well as Sam Tattersall, who becomes strength and conditioning and goalkeeper coach at the club.