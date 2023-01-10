The bad weather has claimed all three Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final ties due to be played this week.
Tonight's clash between Western League Premier Division side Millbrook and SWPL Premier West outfit Liskeard Athletic at Jenkins Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
And an early call has also been made on tomorrow night's last-eight ties between Saltash United and Wadebridge Town, and Penzance and Wendron United, with the forecast looking equally dire over the next day or so.
The Millbrook-Liskeard match has now been re-arranged for next Tuesday, January 17, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
And the Saltash and Penzance games will take place 24 hours later, on Wednesday, January 18, also at 7.30pm.
The fourth tie has been awarded to Helston Athletic as opponents Godolphin Atlantic last week withdrew from the SWPL and disbanded.
It means Saltash's home Les Phillips Cup tie against Torpoint Athletic, due to be played next midweek, will have to be re-arranged.