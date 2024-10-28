By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey praised the resilience of his Truro City side after their last-gasp win over Tonbridge Angels on Saturday.
In a game that the Tinners dominated for long spells, Tyler Harvey’s 39th minute penalty was countered by Noel Leighton’s equaliser early in the second half.
However, in the dying embers, substitutes Andrew Neal and Jaze Kabia combined with the latter scoring the winning goal and securing City a 2-1 triumph.
Kabia’s seventh goal of the season sparked jubilant scenes at the Truro City Stadium as the hosts backed up their heroic midweek point at Farnborough, with a fine victory.
“I’m really pleased with the players again,” Askey told trurocity.co.uk. “To do what they did on Tuesday, to get a result with nine men, to then get a result on Saturday, in the last minute, shows how resilient they are.
“They show a great attitude and they are a fit side, that scored a really good goal at the end, to send everyone home happy.”
Askey, for the first time in three matches, changed his side with Dan Rooney and Dom Johnson-Fisher coming into the starting line-up.
“I thought we needed to freshen things up,” he added. “Billy Palfrey has done brilliant for us but he needed a breather. He has played a lot of minutes this season and Dan Rooney needed games.
“It was the same with Jaze as he struggled a bit with his ankle and Dom had done well when coming on at Farnborough.
“Not only did Jaze score the goal and Dom won the penalty, but Rocky (Neal) showed a great attitude and he put a great ball through for Jaze to score. Those two combined really well and it is great to have options going forward.
“At the moment, things are coming off for us and hopefully that continues until the end of the season.”