By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey hailed his Truro City side after they defeated Chesham United 2-1 in ‘atrocious’ conditions on Saturday.
Referee Jake Allsop delayed kick-off for 45 minutes, to allow the home grounds team to clear water from the playing surface, but when the action did start, it was a tough watch for the crowd of 1,061 as chances were at a premium.
The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute by visiting defender Connor Stevens. But after the turnaround, City struck twice in the space of 60 seconds through Jaze Kabia and Tyler Harvey to claim a seventh win on home soil in 2024-25.
“It was one of those games where if you can win them it’s great,” Askey told trurocity.co.uk. “The last thing you want to do is not get anything from the game as the conditions were atrocious.
“The club has done well to get the game on and the groundsman deserves a lot of credit for doing that. It wasn’t a pretty game, but two bits of quality won us the game.”
After a downpour 90 minutes before the game left the TCS pitch saturated close to each touchline, the referee carried out two inspections before giving the go ahead.
“Things that have happened this season I have never come across before, like waiting for a weather forecast,” Askey added. “If the game had started on time, the conditions would have been better. We didn’t start on time, but we are just pleased to come away with three points.
“We said before the game that mistakes would be the reason you would concede. We did have decent chances before their goal, so we were unlucky to come in a goal behind.
“Again, the players have shown great character to dig in, as they always do, to come up with two goals.”