By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey hailed the effort from his Truro City side as they ground out a 1-0 triumph on the road at Tonbridge Angels.
In a game of few chances, Will Dean’s 15th minute strike settled the contest in City’s favour, their first ever win over Tonbridge at Longmead Stadium.
The home side’s best opportunity fell the way of captain Sean Shields just shy of the hour mark, when he danced his way into the box, only to fire weakly into the arms of Truro incumbent Dan Lavercombe.
As the second stanza wore on, City could have extended their lead as both Jaze Kabia and Tom Harrison went close. Tonbridge huffed and puffed in search of a leveller and despite City encountering several nervy moments, they held on and recorded back-to-back away triumphs.
“We needed to get another goal and we had chances to do that in the first half,” Askey said at full-time. “I thought we were going to do that in the second half, but the game just petered out.
“They had a couple of half chances towards the end, but to come away from home and it is a long way from home too, to get a win, on a 3G pitch, is another fantastic effort from the players.
“It is always important to get a clean sheet too and our defence has been rock solid for most of the season. I’ve said this before, it isn’t just the defenders, it is because everyone works so hard and when Lavs is called upon, more often than not he helps us out.
“Overall, I was pleased with everyone today and even though we could have been a bit better on the ball, you are always looking to be better.
“But picking up points, away from home when the pressure’s on, is the sign of a team that’s looking to get in the play-offs at least.”