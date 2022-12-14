Saltash United have announced two new dates for Toolstation Western League Premier Division fixtures in the New Year.
The home game with Barnstaple Town, which was due to take place on Easter Monday, has been brought forward to Saturday, January 14, with a 2pm kick-off.
And the trip to Keynsham Town, which was called off last weekend due to a frozen pitch, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 11, with a 3pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, a Western League board meeting tomorrow night will discuss what action, if any, they will take over Saltash's Les Phillips Cup tie against Torpoint Athletic last week.
The Ashes won the game 2-1, but they brought on four substitutes during the match, when competition rules state they are only allowed to use three.
A statement is also awaited from the club over the future of joint player-manager Shane Krac, who is understood to have resigned from his post.
Krac came to the Waterways Stadium at the start of the campaign as joint manager with Danny Lewis, and the pair have guided the Ashes to the top of the current Premier Division table.