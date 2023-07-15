SALTASH United have confirmed the signing of striker Jordan Ewing from Ivybridge Town.
He was a much-sought-after player after a superb 2022-23 campaign where he scored 28 goals in 37 appearances for the SWPL Premier East side.
"He was on a few other clubs' radar but he has handled that admirably," Saltash boss Macca Brown told Ashes Media..
"We identified all of our targets for our forward positions early on and Jordan was hard to ignore.
"This club is renowned for having the best strikers around and that has been the case for many years – but of course top centre-forwards are not easy to find and are in high demand
"I’m delighted he’s committed to us and believes in what we want to achieve at Saltash and he has a big part to play in making that happen."
He joins Jake Foster and Reece Thomson in the Saltash forward line.
Saltash are in action at 4pm today when they play Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, with a match between their second team and Lakeside Athletic Seconds preceding it at 1pm.