PLYMOUTH Argyle owner and chairman Simon Hallett has told supporters that the search for a new head coach is nearing an end.
The Championship club have been looking for a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who departed Home Park on New Year’s Eve by ‘mutual consent’.
In his absence, first team coach Kevin Nancekivell, along with club captain Joe Edwards, have taken over the running of the team, helping Argyle secure draws against Bristol City (2-2) and Stoke City (0-0).
Both are expected to be in charge for this weekend’s FA Cup third round trip to Premier League outfit Brentford.
In a lengthy statement published on the club’s official website on Thursday, Hallett said: “We hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the very near future.
“We have moved quickly to identify head coaches with a track record of playing the kind of football we want to see at Home Park and have a track record of improving the team they inherit.”
Former manager Steven Schumacher remains the favourite with bookmakers for a return to the club, but others linked with the role include David Wagner and Neil Harris.
Hallett also used his statement to give his own assessment of Rooney’s tenure, which lasted 23 Championship games. During that period he oversaw just four league wins and left the club bottom of the table at the end of the year.
“Raising our profile was not one of the considerations in hiring Wayne Rooney,” said Hallett. “We thought that he would be able to help us win football matches. During Wayne’s tenure as head coach, we saw glimpses of what was possible, but clearly both results and underlying performances were showing few signs of being at the level we need.
“We thank Wayne for what he did achieve in his months at the club. He united the players, helped restore a positive attitude at the club and won over the fans whose support had been tested for a few months in 2024.
“His approachable nature and down to earth personality made him a popular figure and we will miss him.”