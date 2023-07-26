EVERTON midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.
The midfielder has become the seventh signing of the summer for manager Steven Schumacher.
The Birkenhead-born 20-year-old has been part of Everton’s pre-season preparations, including playing 45 minutes in the Toffees’ 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.
"I’m very pleased to welcome Lewis to Argyle for this season,” said Schumacher. “He had a very good season in League One with Fleetwood last year, and I am very confident he will replicate that in the Championship with us.“He is a very energetic midfielder, full of running, who will complement our style of play perfectly, and add to our options in that area of the pitch.”
Director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “Lewis is a highly-rated product of the Everton Academy, and should be a perfect fit for what we are trying to achieve at Argyle this season.
“I’ve known Lewis since he was an under-nine at Everton and have kept an eye on his progression throughout his career. I know what he is capable of and am pleased we have to have been able to bring him to Argyle.
“We have had great success in recent seasons with young, hungry, talented loan players joining us, and we look forward to Lewis adding to that list.”